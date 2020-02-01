Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W. Lexington Blvd
Glendale, WI
River Hills - Dr. Bonnie J. Behee-Semler, age 72, of River Hills, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 31, 2020, after a 26-month courageous battle with appendix cancer.

Beloved wife of David Semler (together 40 years). Loving mother to Bobby Amich (Mary) and Cathy Boerner (Andy). Dear Step-Mother to Zachary Semler (Suzanne), the late Joshua Semler, and Aaron Semler. Loving grandmother to Tiffany Aguilar (Neil), Billy Kitzke (Toni), Tyler Amich (Alyssa), Adam Boerner, Dillon Boerner, Emily Semler and Eli Semler. Proud Great-Grandmother to five beautiful Great-Grandchildren (Gavin, Sabik, Uriah, Daenerys, and Jaxson). Cherished sister-in-law to Barbara (Marko) Bosnjak and Karen (Michael) Joyce and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

After a distinguished career as a registered nurse and pediatric nurse practitioner, Bonnie decided to return to school for her master's degree in educational psychology and then her doctoral degree in counseling psychology. She was a practicing Clinical Psychologist up until the months before her passing. Bonnie specialized in psychological diagnostic assessments, particularly for children on the autism spectrum. Her joy came from supporting and empowering parents who have children with disabilities.

Bonnie was passionate about the Scottish arts and performed across Milwaukee, Canada and Scotland as a member of the Caledonian Scottish Dancers, a Scottish Highland dance group.

Bonnie's hobbies and joy came from; attending Rod Stewart concerts (active member of the Rod Stewart Fan Club), going to Road America with David and their "Turn 6 friends," going on "Keeping the Blues Alive" Joe Bonamassa music cruises with David, Fireside Theatre shows, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas concerts with family members.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP), https://acpmp.org/donate.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Bavarian Bierhaus, 700 W. Lexington Blvd. Glendale, WI from 4pm to 8pm.

Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home Sheboygan, WI



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
