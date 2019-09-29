|
Bonnie J. Maluka
New Berlin - (Nee Philippi) Born into eternal life on Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 77 with Bob, her loving husband of 59 years, by her side. Bonnie was reunited with her parents, brothers and aunt. She will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her husband Bob, her children: Robert (Eva) Maluka, Debra (Philip) Wheatley. Bonnie will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Russell (Winnie) Maluka, Brian, Michael, Sarah, Ryan and Robin. Further survived by other relatives, great-grandchildren and many dear friends.
Private visitation for immediate family only.
Bonnie's life was dedicated to volunteering her time. She was a Den Mother for Den 8 at Walker Elementary School and was on the PTA board at LaFollette and Walker Elementary.
In mid-life, she became the Treasurer for The West Allis Special Olympics and volunteered her time in many other aspects of this club including being The Head Chairwoman for the annual Welcome Home Rally for the Olympians when they came back from their state competitions. She also enjoyed her role as a Loaned Executive for United Way and was very proud to become Citizen of the Year for 2 years in a row.
Later in life, she volunteered extensively at The Annual Channel 10 Auction to raise funds for PBS. She also took great pleasure in volunteering at the Fantasy House which was an annual fundraiser for The Ronald McDonald House.
Bonnie had a 24 year career with Miller Brewing Company and retired at the age of 55. In her retirement she travelled extensively and was always on the go. Some of her favorite trips were to visit the tulips in Holland, the Panama Canal, rafting in Alaska, the Hawiian Islands, and the New England Fall colors.
Bonnie's humor, ambition and love of life affected everyone she came in contact with and will be forever loved and sadly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019