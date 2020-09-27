1/1
Bonnie Jean Frear
Bonnie Jean Frear

(Nee Wisman) Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Loving mom of Dianna (Kevin) Jelinski and Brenda (Jesse) Baranczyk. Beloved NaNa of the late Ryne Jelinski and Cameron Baranczyk. Cherished sister of Larry (Cheryl) Wisman. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Marjorie Wisman. Also loved by other close family and many friends.

Gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 9-11AM. Memorial Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Bonnie fought a courageous 17 year battle with breast cancer, but that did not stop her from living her life. She devoted her life to her family and her love didn't stop there; she extended that love onto all the children she cared for over the years. Bonnie enjoyed playing games, hosting holidays, get-togethers and dinner parties, and loved coordinating live music events and dancing with her friends.

Your love will live on forever in our hearts!






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
Bonnie was a dear friend and we will miss her terribly. Always a smile and cheerful attitude.
Dave and Cheryl Hansen
Cheryl D Hansen
Friend
