|
|
Krolikowski, Bonnie Jean (Nee Hillmer) Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Loving mom of the late Dan (Kristin) Mattes and Mark (Shawnna) Krolikowski. Grandma of Amanda, Jessica, Sarah and Luke. Dear sister of Barb (Acsie) Sanders. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Shirley (nee Wegner) Hillmer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11th at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3030 W. Oklahoma Ave. from 4-6PM with a Funeral Service at 6PM. Private family entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to research and caregiver support for PSP-Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is appreciated. Bonnie was a personal banker for over 40 years at Bank Mutual and was an avid scrapbooker.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019