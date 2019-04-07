|
|
Szpek, Bonnie Joy (Nee Hermann) Born April 28, 1940 and entered into Eternal Life on Sunday March 31, 2019, at the age of 78. Preceded in death by her beloved son David Hermann.Cherished sweetheart of her devoted husband Bernard. Survived by her adoring grandchildren Dominic Hermann and Bonnie Hunter. Dear daughter-in-law Susanne, her sister Betty Allen, and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie retired from Sorgel (Square D) after 29 years, as a coil winder. Bonnie will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, love of her family and friends, and her unending generosity of both people she knew well and strangers. Memorial Visitation Friday April 12, 2019 at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY CHAPEL 3801 S. 6th St. Milwaukee, WI from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019