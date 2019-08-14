|
Bresnahan, Bonnie L. (Nee Thom) Born to Eternal Life August 13, 2019, age 72 years. Reunited with her beloved husband of 35 years, James. Loving mother of Linda (Kevin) Fabry and Tracy (Ryan) Moon. Proud grandma of Kayla and David Fabry, Aubrey Moon. Sister of Allan (Sherry) Thom and Judy (Charles) Wartgow. Sister-in-law of Carol (the late Tom) Bresnahan and Bob (the late Rosie) Beyer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Visitation continues on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the countless friends and family for their support and prayers, St. Mary's SICU staff in Madison, and the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019