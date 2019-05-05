Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Racine Family Moose Lodge
5530 Middle Road
Racine, WI
View Map
Bonnie L. ((Woydt)) Knedle


1953 - 2019
Bonnie L. ((Woydt)) Knedle
Racine - Bonnie Lee Knedle, age 65, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, May 12, 1953 and was employed by Vesta Inc for over 10 years. Surviving are her children, Joe "Maddog" (Jody) Knedle of Manitowoc, Brittany (Ryan) Czarny of Racine; brother, James Peterson. A memorial gathering will be held at the Racine Family Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Racine on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to Happily EverAfter www.heanokill.org Full obituary see www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
