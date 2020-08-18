1/
Bonnie Louise Dougherty
1948 - 2020
Bonnie Louise Dougherty

Bonnie Louise Dougherty, 72, Milwaukee, peacefully went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Bonnie was born on May 5, 1948 in Hartford, WI to Hugh and Vaudis (VanHouten) Buchite. Beloved wife to Bruce Dougherty. Married in Milwaukee, WI on June 26, 1971. Bonnie spent over 25 years volunteering and working for St. Catherine School and Parish in Milwaukee, WI. A lifetime of devotion to her family and faith.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Bruce; sister Penny (Kevin) Redmond, sister-in-law Betty Buchite, proud mother of Christopher (Shelly Colle) Dougherty, Stacy (Shane) Chesick, Mathew (Beth) Dougherty, Kelly (Jason) Johnson; loving grandmother of Dwight, Emmet, Ewan, Eleanor and Rhys. Preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Jay.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020, 2-4:45PM. Memorial Service at 5PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
28
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
