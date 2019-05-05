Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Frandrup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lynn Frandrup

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Lynn Frandrup Notice
Frandrup, Bonnie Lynn (Nee Goede) 60. Passed unexpectedly March 13, 2019 while visiting her brother Roger in NC. Loving daughter of Gilbert & Nancy Goede, loving Mother of Angela Barber, Christopher Frandrup (Amber), Lawrence Frandrup. Grandchildren Adam, Allison, Eric, James. Brother Roger (son Allen). Close fishing & kayaking friend Christine Lomoro. Other family & friends. A West Allis Nathan Hale Graduate. She was a coder for TSI Healthcare, Inc. Bonnie was an artist at heart who loved a variety of crafts such as painting anything that she could, knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening. She was a do it yourselfer who enjoyed applying her creativity in everything she did. She lived in Greenfield near her parents. On April 7, we had a "Celebration of Her Life" gathering at "Uncle Paulie's Brick Oven Pizza" in Greenfield. Bonnie is missed by many people.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.