Frandrup, Bonnie Lynn (Nee Goede) 60. Passed unexpectedly March 13, 2019 while visiting her brother Roger in NC. Loving daughter of Gilbert & Nancy Goede, loving Mother of Angela Barber, Christopher Frandrup (Amber), Lawrence Frandrup. Grandchildren Adam, Allison, Eric, James. Brother Roger (son Allen). Close fishing & kayaking friend Christine Lomoro. Other family & friends. A West Allis Nathan Hale Graduate. She was a coder for TSI Healthcare, Inc. Bonnie was an artist at heart who loved a variety of crafts such as painting anything that she could, knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening. She was a do it yourselfer who enjoyed applying her creativity in everything she did. She lived in Greenfield near her parents. On April 7, we had a "Celebration of Her Life" gathering at "Uncle Paulie's Brick Oven Pizza" in Greenfield. Bonnie is missed by many people.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019