Bonnie M. Frank
Bonnie M. Frank

Milwaukee - June 21, 1953-November 20th, 2020

Age 67, passed away at St Luke's Hospital on November 20th, 2020.

Beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" for 46 years. Cherished daughter of Ted and Martha Gressen (nee Weinberger). Loving and devoted mother of Heather (Erik) and Nathan (Karla). Proud grandmother of Lilla Goellner, Ethan and Logan Frank, and Anabel Larios. Loved sister of Robert (Debra) Gressen and Linda Konkol and the Allen family in Amherst. Treasured niece and cousin of the Weinberger and Piekarski family. Dear friend of Glen and Tina Drinka and Cathy Ziefle.

Delicate painter, skilled calligrapher, and green-thumbed gardener of lilies, marigolds, and tomatoes. A "sparkleheart," and a truly free spirit, now surrounded by angels. "Love on the wing, just stops by to sing, and flies right on by..."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
