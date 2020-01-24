Services
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Shiva
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
home of Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Friedman
9 Longmeadow Lane
Beachwood, OH
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Friedman
9 Longmeadow Lane
9 Longmeadow Lane, Beachwood, OH
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
home of Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Friedman
9 Longmeadow Lane
9 Longmeadow Lane, Beachwood, OH
Bonnie Miller (Kazik)

beloved wife of Dr. Sanford A. Miller died January 22, 2020. Bonnie was born on June 6, 1944 in Tallahassee, Florida to Ralph and Otylia Kazik (both deceased). In addition to her husband, she is survived by two devoted children daughter Carrie Miller and son Ward and his wife Elena Miller; grandsons Benjamin and Theophan Miller; and her brother Ralph and his wife Rhonda Kazik. Bonnie actively supported the Cleveland Ballet and the Cleveland Museum of Art through her work with the Women's Council. Arrangements through BERKOWITZ-KUMIN-BOOKATZ, Cleveland Hts, OH (800) 448-2210.



