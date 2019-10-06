|
Bonnie Pawlowski
Milwaukee - Born into eternal life on September 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy Pawlowski. Loving mother of Sheila (Jim) Schmidt, Linda (Brian) Mrotek, Brenda (Terry) Corey, Brian (Christine), Kevin (Lori), Darin (Karen) and the late Garry Pawlowski. Proud grandma of Scott, Michelle, Joshua, Jesse, Tracy, T.J., Bradley, Stephanie, Monica, Michael, Cody, Ashley, Amber and Justin. Special great grandmother of 20. Sister of Gustave Geisler. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bonnie was an avid bowler, church goer and whistler. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Ramsey Woods and Vitas Hospice (especially Nurse Elizabeth) for their care, compassion and support. Funeral Services, Wednesday, October 9th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Gathering at the funeral home from 9:00 until the time of services. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019