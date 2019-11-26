|
Bonnie Ruesch
Hales Corners - (Nee Jeka) Age 75. Died peacefully, holding hands with the love of her life at her side on November 26, 2019. Loving wife of Robert for 51 years. Beloved mother of Becky (Tom) Accetta, Kelly Nickel and Courtney (Moncef) Ruesch. Proud grandma of Brady & Caroline Accetta and Christian & Carson Nickel. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Jeka and Jean Ruesch. Aunt of Debbie (Lance) Longhenry, Kim Jeka, Peter (Caryn) Ruesch, Kristin (Alfonso) Bonilla. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth & Paul Jeka; brother, Paul Jeka; and brother-in-law, Tom Ruesch.
Bonnie earned her BFA at UW-Milwaukee and was a proud graduate of Whitnall High School. Bonnie grew up in Greendale and moved to Hales Corners in 1960, where she lived out the rest of her life.
Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019