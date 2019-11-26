Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Ruesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Ruesch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Ruesch Notice
Bonnie Ruesch

Hales Corners - (Nee Jeka) Age 75. Died peacefully, holding hands with the love of her life at her side on November 26, 2019. Loving wife of Robert for 51 years. Beloved mother of Becky (Tom) Accetta, Kelly Nickel and Courtney (Moncef) Ruesch. Proud grandma of Brady & Caroline Accetta and Christian & Carson Nickel. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Jeka and Jean Ruesch. Aunt of Debbie (Lance) Longhenry, Kim Jeka, Peter (Caryn) Ruesch, Kristin (Alfonso) Bonilla. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth & Paul Jeka; brother, Paul Jeka; and brother-in-law, Tom Ruesch.

Bonnie earned her BFA at UW-Milwaukee and was a proud graduate of Whitnall High School. Bonnie grew up in Greendale and moved to Hales Corners in 1960, where she lived out the rest of her life.

Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline