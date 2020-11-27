1/
Borislav "Bob, Boro" Kresovic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Borislav's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Borislav "Bob" "Boro" Kresovic

Found peace November 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Severson). Dear father of Milan (Diane) and Dragan (Maureen). Loving "tata" of Mitchell (Josey), Connor, and Alaina. "Deda" of Leksi, Daniella, and Nikola. Great-grandfather of Olivia and Carter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, kumovi, and friends. In 1970 he and his wife Shirley opened Cameo Care Center, where they dedicated their lives to serving the community. He was also an active member of St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday at St. Nikola 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery, Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nikola
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
St. Nikola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved