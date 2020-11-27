Borislav "Bob" "Boro" KresovicFound peace November 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Severson). Dear father of Milan (Diane) and Dragan (Maureen). Loving "tata" of Mitchell (Josey), Connor, and Alaina. "Deda" of Leksi, Daniella, and Nikola. Great-grandfather of Olivia and Carter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, kumovi, and friends. In 1970 he and his wife Shirley opened Cameo Care Center, where they dedicated their lives to serving the community. He was also an active member of St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday at St. Nikola 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery, Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.