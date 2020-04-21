Services
Boyd George "Budd" Gutbrod


1935 - 2020
Boyd George "Budd" Gutbrod Notice
Boyd "Budd" George Gutbrod

Boyd (Budd) George Gutbrod

Affectionately known by his family as the "Old Boy." Born September 6, 1935 in Milwaukee and died unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep April 19, 2020.

Budd was the founder of Germantown Iron & Steel, which he started in his basement as the AAA Railing Company. He grew the company to 50 employees and was still working full time alongside his sons the Friday before passing away.

Budd traveled the world. He also took tremendous pride in having an exquisite lawn and couldn't wait to get into the yard in spring to begin caring for it. Budd loved learning and audited college classes for the past several years and wrote a book which was published and sold on Amazon. Budd is remembered fondly by his family as being a resourceful person and an accomplished woodworker who built furniture and cabinets for many members of his family. Budd was the eternal optimist and always met a challenge head on. He was also a lifelong bowler and participated in a league twice a week.

Those Budd leaves behind to cherish his memory are his sons Ken (Erika) Gutbrod and Dave (Lori) Gutbrod and their mother Diane MacBain. Budd also leaves behind his grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Dumke, Laura (Andy) Lysaght, Samantha (Jason) Wiegele, Rachel Gutbrod (Jon Reese), Max (Chelsea) Gutbrod, and Mitchel Gutbrod, and his great grandchildren Alaina and Elise Dumke and Grace and Benjamin Lysaght. Survived as well by many wonderful cousins, friends, and business associates with whom he had long time relationships.

Budd was preceded in death by his father George, mother Margret, and younger brother Ralph. To honor Budd's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. We will have a celebration of his life sometime later this year.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
