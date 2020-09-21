Bozena J. ZimowskaMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving wife of Maciej Bialowiejski for 14 years, together a total of 30 years. Beloved mom of Adam (Gosia) Zimowski and Gosia (Kyle) Wormsbacher. Beloved step-mom of Chris Zimowski. Cherished babcia of Sarah, Patrick, Scarlett, Kosia and Leos Zimowski, Jacob, Susie, Sofie, and Joshy Wormsbacher. Former wife of Peter (Bozena) Zimowski. Beloved godmother of Arek Tomaszewski. Preceded in death by her siblings in Poland. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Poland.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at THE BASILICA OF SAINT JOSAPHAT (2333 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215). Please meet directly at the church at 9:45 A.M.Bozena was a Principle Cellist for 40 years at the Poznan Opera House in Poland. She also was a cellist for the Poznan Symphony Orchestra, and also a cello teacher at the H. Wienawski Music School in Poznan, Poland. Bozena was also a musician for the Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble Kapela in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Bozena was a beautiful example of love, family and strength, connecting families with her presence as a wife, mother, grandma. She was a friend and a musician on two continents. Bozena's legacy to her children and grandchildren will continue to be felt as she instilled in them her love of music and Polish heritage. Her talent and musical knowledge helped many students in Poland. In the most recent years, her musical tallent helped Syrena Kapela of Milwaukee succeed. She will be immensely missed not only by friends and family in Poland, but also by her family and new friends she made in the United States.