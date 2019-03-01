|
|
Savage (Stojsavljevic), Bozo February 28, 1926 - February 24, 2019. Bozo passed away peacefully with his daughter Anne by his side in Orlando, FL. He was born in Cerovci Lika Yugoslavia and in 1960 emigrated to the US and raised his family in Milwaukee, WI. He was a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering and was employed by Peerless Gear and Engineering and Precision Gears, Inc. He was one of twelve children born to the late Perica Stojsavljevic and Anica Knezevic. Bozo will forever be remembered by his beloved children Anne Savage, Diane Koellen (son-in law Dan Koellen), his loving sisters Milka Plavsic, Dusanka Dronjak, and Boja Sucevic, his treasured friend Ljiljana Vasiljevic and countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him. He joined the Chetniks as a young man and fought bravely in World War II. As a proud member of the Chetniks and St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the Serbian community to honor the lives of the many heroic Chetniks and served as the president of the local Milwaukee chapter of the movement of Chetniks "Ravne Gore". Bozo touched the lives of many people with his generosity and his willingness to help those in need, assisting many Serbs with immigrating to the US, finding employment, and leading rich and productive lives. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S. 51st, Milwaukee, WI 53219 beginning at 11am. Memorial donations may be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019