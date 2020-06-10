Bradley Bill
Bradley Bill

Age 66, from the time he was a child it was apparent that he had a passion and gift for music. While working on his masters degree in Madison he was taken under the wing of Bass Legend Richard Davis. Throughout his career, Brad played in numerous rock and blues bands with many Legendary Artists. Playing and practicing bass was a daily commitment which he continued through his last day. Brad is survived by his loving family and friends. Per Bradley's wishes there will be no visitation or services. We ask that you celebrate life to its fullest in Bradley's honor.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
