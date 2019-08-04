|
Ninneman, Bradley J. Of South Milwaukee, Found peace July 28, 2019 at the age of 36 years. Loving father of Jordan Fisher, Gavin Ninneman, and Wesley Ninneman. Beloved son of Cheryl (the late Jerry) Ninneman. Dear brother of Sarah Jean. Grandson of Hilaire and Jean Prudhomme, and Dean and Arlene Ninneman. Best friend of Travis Hartley. Dear godson of aunt Rhonda Ninneman. Further survived by aunts uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Monday, August 5, from 3:00PM - 4:30PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial services at 4:30PM. The family requests that you wear casual and comfortable attire.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019