Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
1983 - 2019
Bradley J. Ninneman Notice
Ninneman, Bradley J. Of South Milwaukee, Found peace July 28, 2019 at the age of 36 years. Loving father of Jordan Fisher, Gavin Ninneman, and Wesley Ninneman. Beloved son of Cheryl (the late Jerry) Ninneman. Dear brother of Sarah Jean. Grandson of Hilaire and Jean Prudhomme, and Dean and Arlene Ninneman. Best friend of Travis Hartley. Dear godson of aunt Rhonda Ninneman. Further survived by aunts uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Monday, August 5, from 3:00PM - 4:30PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial services at 4:30PM. The family requests that you wear casual and comfortable attire.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
