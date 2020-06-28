Or Copy this URL to Share

Bradley K. Block



Brad found peace when he was called home to the Lord on 3/26/2020.



Preceeded in death by his mother Caroline Nowak (Vierck) and sister Rochelle Scott.



Beloved by his fiance Joanne Liebrecht, family and friends.









