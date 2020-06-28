Bradley K. Block
Brad found peace when he was called home to the Lord on 3/26/2020.
Preceeded in death by his mother Caroline Nowak (Vierck) and sister Rochelle Scott.
Beloved by his fiance Joanne Liebrecht, family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.