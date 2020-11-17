1/
Bradley L. Moerke
Bradley L. Moerke

Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on 11/12/2020, age 66. He was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Thelma and Ewald Moerke and his mother-in-law, Beverley Zogrodnik. He is survived by his beloved wife, Clare. Devoted father of Jeremy (Jennifer), Ryan, and Melissa (Kevin) Harris. Brother to Barry (Carol) Moerke and Bonnie Moerke. Grandfather of Kaylee, Kellen, Brandon, Zoe, Myla, and Raiden. Brother-in-law of Skip Higgins, and fond uncle of Tori Higgins, Sean Higgins, and Krista Johnson.

Brad had three loves in his life: his family, his faith, and his music. His family meant everything to him. He was devoted to his wife of 45 years, his children and his grandchildren. He also had a strong faith in God, his church family and the music he could share with others. He loved partnering with other members of the church band and giving the gift of music to the congregation. He and his wife enjoyed their many travels, especially cruises and trips to Disney World with his grandchildren. He loved model railroading, reading and other interests too numerous to mention. In spite of all the interests he had, he would drop them all in order to help family and friends in need.

Brad was truly a gift and will be missed by all of the lives he touched.

Service information is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), or Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Sussex WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
