Bradley M. Moen Notice
Moen, Bradley M. Passed away suddenly on March 30, 2019 at the age of 34 years. Beloved husband of Amanda Schloemer. Loving father of Nathaniel, Lindsey, Ethan, and Tyler. Dear son of Michael and Lisa Moen. Son-in-law of Donna Schloemer and the late Kenneth Schloemer. Grandson of Ellen Moen. Further survived by other family and friends. Employee of General Electric Company. Funeral services will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 - 6:45pm. Interment Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Good Hope Cemetery, please meet at the cemetery office. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
