Bradley W. Swan "Swannie"Began his journey home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at age 54. Devoted husband of Cheryl (nee Hanson) for 30 years. Dear son of David and Barbara Swan. Proud dad of Andi (Aaron) Schuett, Casey (Jake) Tetzlaff, Ashley (Drew) Schaefer, Taylor Swan (fiancé Colin Peters) and Jordyn Swan. Proud papa of Breyson, Sawyer, Ainsley, Quinn, Charlie, Colter, Leven and a baby girl on the way. Beloved brother of General William H. Swan (Tracy) and adoring uncle of Brandon, McKayla and Matthew. Also loved by many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.Brad grew up on Swan View Farm in Pewaukee, WI and is a proud Badger alum. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1988 with a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science, and was a dedicated 26-year sales veteran of Sealed Air Corporation/Cryovac. Soon after graduating, he married his best friend, Cheryl, and completed their family with five daughters. He was an avid hunter, a self-proclaimed tech guru and a proud farm owner. Brad was a man with quick-witted one-liners and could make everyone laugh with his animated stories. His generosity was unmatched, and he selflessly gave his time and energy to anyone needing a helping hand. The only thing he loved and lived for more than working on his farm was being with his family.Visitation at Pewaukee High School at 510 Lake Street in Pewaukee on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 10AM-12PM and 1PM-3PM. Celebration of Life at 3PM. Private burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pewaukee Basketball Club in his honor.