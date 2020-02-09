|
Branden M. Soles
South Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 28. Loving son to Maureena (John) Sindric and Stephen (Roxanne) Soles. Dear brother to Blake Soles and Bradley Martin. Beloved uncle to Lacey and Jackson Soles. Grandson to Marie and Tony Mosloski and Joann (the late Jack) Rabon. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM with a service at 12:30 PM. Branden was a very giving and joyful young man. He was an avid fisherman. His laughter and bright blue eyes will be deeply missed. Any memorials to the family appreciated. As a donor, his last act will be to save and help others.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020