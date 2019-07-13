|
Beaumier, Brenda (Nee Burke) Passed away July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Beaumier; parents, Thomas and Mary Burke; and sisters, Sr. Rebecca Burke OSF and Deborah Burke. Survived by children, Francis and Theresa; brothers, Daniel (Frances) Burke, Jerome Burke, David (Rebecca) Burke and Brian (Patricia) Burke; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be July 14 from 6-8 pm and Catholic Mass on July 15 at 9:30 am, with visitation to follow at St. Catherine, 5101 W. Center St., Milw., WI 53210. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Catherine Food Pantry suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2019