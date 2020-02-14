Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kettlebrook Church
2378 West Washington St
West Bend, WI
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Kettlebrook Church
2378 West Washington St
West Bend, WI
Brenda Galewski Notice
Brenda Galewski

West Bend - Brenda S. Galewski (Kraus) passed away after a sudden medical emergency at the age of 53.

Brenda is survived by her husband Steve, son Benjamin and daughter-in-law Katie of Steven's Point, her daughters Andrea and Lauren, her mother Sharon Kraus (Milwaukee), father Erv Kraus and step mother Patti (Nekoosa), sister Kim McLaughlin (West Bend), many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and the loving family of Kettlebrook Church.

Brenda was born in Milwaukee and resided in West Bend where she worked as a special needs aid at Decorah Elementary School. Her smile was contagious and her love was felt deeply by all who met her.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to West Bend School District Family-Liaison Program with Brenda in the memo line. Send to:

Kettlebrook Church, 2378 West Washington St, West Bend, WI 53095

Celebration of life to be held at Kettlebrook Church on Monday, February 17th. Visitation is 4:00PM-7:00PM with a service to follow. The family is asking that everyone wear colors, specifically blue or red.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
