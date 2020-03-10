Services
Brenda J. Weiss

Brenda J. Weiss

Milwaukee -

Brenda J. Weiss, age 65, of Milwaukee found peace on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael J. Weiss; her children Kevin Schauer, Meredith Cook, Jessica (Joshua) Jones and Therese (Daniel) Nelson; her grandchildren Mason, Braeleigh, Elizabeth, David, Madeline and Tucker; her siblings Donna and Phyllis; along with many more family and friends.

Brenda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother; who loved to spoil her grandchildren. She was also a lover of crocheting and camping.

Services for Brenda will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield) with a visitation from 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
