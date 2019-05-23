|
Zeugner, Brenda K. (Nee Featherstone) Passed away May 20, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Beloved wife of Dale Sr.. Loving mom of Dale Jr. (Megan), Katie, and Tami. Dear grandma of Anthony, Aiden, Amaya, Dominick, and Cameron. Sister of Sheila, Laura, and Michael Featherstone. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at 11:45 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 10:00 am until time of services. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019