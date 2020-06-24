Brenda Safer
Neosho - (Nee Kaufman) Passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Rose Kaufman,and her beloved partner, Marvin Arbiture. Loving mother of Terri (Edward) Mead and Gary (Elizabeth) Safer. Proud grandmother of Martin A. Fetter, Gary Safer, Jr., Paige Beaudoin, Somer Beaudoin, Samuel Safer and Anna Safer. Dear sister of Judith (Marshall) Weingarten and aunt of Roberta and Stacey Weingarten.
Private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Milw., WI. Memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Cong. Emanu-El B'Ne Jeshurun appreciated.
Neosho - (Nee Kaufman) Passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Rose Kaufman,and her beloved partner, Marvin Arbiture. Loving mother of Terri (Edward) Mead and Gary (Elizabeth) Safer. Proud grandmother of Martin A. Fetter, Gary Safer, Jr., Paige Beaudoin, Somer Beaudoin, Samuel Safer and Anna Safer. Dear sister of Judith (Marshall) Weingarten and aunt of Roberta and Stacey Weingarten.
Private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Milw., WI. Memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Cong. Emanu-El B'Ne Jeshurun appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.