Brenda Safer
Brenda Safer

Neosho - (Nee Kaufman) Passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Rose Kaufman,and her beloved partner, Marvin Arbiture. Loving mother of Terri (Edward) Mead and Gary (Elizabeth) Safer. Proud grandmother of Martin A. Fetter, Gary Safer, Jr., Paige Beaudoin, Somer Beaudoin, Samuel Safer and Anna Safer. Dear sister of Judith (Marshall) Weingarten and aunt of Roberta and Stacey Weingarten.

Private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Milw., WI. Memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Cong. Emanu-El B'Ne Jeshurun appreciated.









Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
