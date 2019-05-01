|
Roeglin, Brett G. Passed away unexpectedly April 26, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Loving dad of April (Danny), Rick, Jade, and Jennipher. Beloved son of Dorothy and the late Richard. Dear brother of Brad (Lynn). Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 11:00 am until time of services. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019