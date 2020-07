Brian BreschanMilwaukee - Died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 61. Loving son of the late Joseph and the late Caroline Breschan. Beloved Brother of Judi (Richard) Knurr and Gundi (Scott) Davis. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Brian loved sports. He greatly enjoyed working out and lifting weights. Brian loved to watch the Packers and Brewers whenever he was able.Private services were held.