Knutson, Brian D. Passed away peacefully at the age of 62 years, surrounded by the love of his family on April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jan (nee Donnelly) for 39 years. Loving father of Kristina (Jon) Klotz and Kyle Knutson. Dear brother of Mark (Sandy), Doug (Susan) and the late Wayne Knutson. Brother-in-law of Tim (Leslie), Pat (Sandi) and Mike (Jill) Donnelly and Maureen (Dave) Daniels. Preceded in death by parents Roland and Elizabeth Knutson. Brian is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Sunday April 14, from 10AM - 12:30 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Brian was a car enthusiast and a member of the Ferrari Club of America as well as an avid golfer and hunter. If desired, memorials to the or to Kade's Klassic, would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1841793 to (414) 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019