Watkins, Brian D. Passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Loving companion of Bonni Doerr. Dear brother of Mark, Lynn Richter, Derek (Sheri) and Ward (Denise). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his dog Molly. Private family services to be held at a later date. Brian was a talented musician and loved being a member of several marching bands. He enjoyed reading science fiction. He was a member of the Lake Band, Lake Shore Wind Symphony , graduate of Bay View High School class of 1975 and made the All City Soccer team his senior year. He played hand bells for Memorial United Methodist Church and he loved being known as "Uncle Bro".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
