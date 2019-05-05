|
Coughlin, Brian J. Was unexpectedly carried into Gods Arms on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the age of 35. Born on August 25, 1983. Brian graduated from Greenfield High School. Joined the U.S. Army and served his country. Although his greatest roles came soon after. As a husband to wife Danijela (nee Vidovic) have been together since they were 15 years old. Proud and loving father to his two beautiful girls, Chanel (age 5) and Aubrey ( age 7 Months). Brian's family both immediate and extended is survived by his Father, Jim Coughlin, Mother, Susan Coughlin, Sister, Kelly (Coughlin) Castillo, Brother, Daniel (Michelle Reordan) Coughlin. In-laws, Nicoka and Milica Vidovic, Vanessa and Nicole Vidovic. "Uncle Brian" will also be greatly missed by his niece, Isabella Castillo, nephew Torrence Castillo, and nephews, Conner Coughlin and Roland Coughlin. Brian was loved, and gave love generously, as husband, father, son, brother, friend, and servant of both God and Country. His family is forever thankful for him and feel immeasurable gratitude to have him live on through them. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his wife and daughters. Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave. with a visitation 11:00 am until time of services. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019