1/1
Brian J. Cuthbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian J. Cuthbert

Born to Eternal Life on July 8, 2020, age 53. Brian was an accomplished carpenter. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, Hugh and Barbara. He was a proud and loving father of Nicholas. Cherished brother of Mark (Julie), Cindy, and Jane Cuthbert. Fun-loving uncle to Ryan Piontek (Jessica), Emerson and Cooper Kania. Brian is further survived by dear cousins, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harris House of St. Louis, MO are greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved