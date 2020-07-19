Brian J. CuthbertBorn to Eternal Life on July 8, 2020, age 53. Brian was an accomplished carpenter. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, Hugh and Barbara. He was a proud and loving father of Nicholas. Cherished brother of Mark (Julie), Cindy, and Jane Cuthbert. Fun-loving uncle to Ryan Piontek (Jessica), Emerson and Cooper Kania. Brian is further survived by dear cousins, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harris House of St. Louis, MO are greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.