|
|
Reynolds, Brian J. Brian was taken home on May 18, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter Megan, granddaughter Daphne, sister Kathy who cared for him dearly in his final months, brothers Kenny & Kerry, and sister Theresa. He was a wonderful man who radiated God and touched the lives of everyone around him. He will be dearly missed. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at ROOT RIVER CHURCH, 11311 W. Forest Home Ave., Franklin, WI 53132, from 4 PM until time of Service at 5 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019