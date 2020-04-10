Services
Brian J. Sajnog

Summit - Brian died Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Chippewa Falls, WI he was 53 years old. Brian passed away at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc in the loving presence of his mother after a short battle with lung cancer. Brian graduated from Brookfield Central High School and then served in the United States Coast Guard. He was employed by Burbach Construction for over 25 years and a member of Operating Engineer Local 139 and the American Legion Post 196 in Delafield. Brian was an avid Packer fan, music lover, boating lover and Harley Rider. Brian is survived by his daughter, Hannah, mother Nancy (Lee) Horan of Hartford, WI, brother Christopher (Laura) Sajnog and nephews Caden and Owen of San Diego, CA, and Aunt Barbara (Delmer) Ganzer of Mosinee, WI along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard, stepfather John M. Horan and grandparents. A memorial will be held on a future date. Brian asked that memorials be sent to American Legion Post 196, Delafield, WI or a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
