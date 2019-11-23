|
Brian Keith Betters
Born July 12th, 1959, Passed on November 10th, 2019.
Preceded by Parents Norman and Bette, and siblings Pamela, Jimmy, Jackie, Norman Jr. Husband to Judy Betters (Bremeier). Father to Angela and Katie. Brother to Carmen, Gary, Gwen, Dawn, Jody, Patricia, and Diane. Like a brother to Marlys, Susie, Tim, Pat, and John. Uncle to many nieces and nephews, like a father to Norman and Darian. Dad to many, friend to all.
Brian loved a good party, so join us for one to celebrate his life on December 7th at Victory in Christ Ministry (1029 South 58th St. West Allis, WI 53214) from 1pm to 5pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019