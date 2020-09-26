1/1
Brian L. Ward
Goodyear, AZ - With heavy and aching hearts, we are saddened to announce that Brian L Ward, 33, found peace on Thursday, August 27th, 2020.

Brian is survived by his wife Elisabeth Sanchez Ward of Goodyear, AZ, parents Larry and Carol Ward of Franklin, WI. In-laws Cecelia Sanchez and Nicolas Sanchez of Kenosha, WI.

Brian was graduate of Oak Creek High School, MATC with a certificate in Auto Mechanics and Welding, recently he earned a certificate as an EMT Firefighter in Goodyear, AZ. He was one of the top 3 Master Welders for First Impression Ironworks in Phoenix, AZ. With his skills and hard work he lead a team of welders creating doors and gates that combined function and art. When not at work Brian was the one to call if something needed to be done. Most recently he has been DJing and performing live shows, drawing crowds of dancers to celebrate the night with him.

He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends in Wisconsin and many friends in the Phoenix area.

Family and friends will gather at his childhood home to share some of our favorite memories, stories to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful man who is greatly missed on Saturday, October 10th from 1:00 - 5:00pm

A Smudging Prayer will be held at 2:00pm

A luncheon will be served




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
