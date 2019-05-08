Services
Brian Lee Joseph Hoch

Hoch, Brian Lee Joseph May 6, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband of Sherry. Loving father of Jason and Stefanie. Dearest grandfather of Ashley, Thomas and Alissa and Great-grandfather of Levi, Lukas, LaCola and Loni. Further survived by his brother Greg (Kim) Hoch, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, May 10th from 4pm until time of Memorial Service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MS Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
