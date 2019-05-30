Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Scanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Michael Scanlon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Brian Michael Scanlon Notice
Scanlon, Brian Michael On May 27th, 2019 Brian Michael Scanlon, loving husband, father and brother, passed in peace surrounded by his family at the age of 53. Brian was born in Milwaukee to parents Hubert Scanlon and Beverly (Schwindt). He attended school at Christ King in Wauwatosa and Messmer High School in Milwaukee. He worked at Wisconsin Diagnostic Labs. He married his lifelong love and best friend, Jackie on September 20th, 1997. They raised three beautiful children, Mick (age 20), Jack (age 18) and Maggie (age 16). He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Beverly. He is survived by his wife and children, his siblings Dawn Zowko, Lynn (David) Mrowka, Beth and Hubert and his extended family James and Patricia Janz, James (Amanda), Jon (Tammy), Jodi (Randy) Zillmer, Jamie, Jeffrey (Sarah). Brian will be remembered for his gentle and caring nature. He had a smile that could light up a room. His love for his family and friends will be everlasting. A Memorial Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha. (On the corner of Hwy J & JJ - 4 blocks south of I-94) In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the children's education. To receive this obit/directions, text 1847631 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline