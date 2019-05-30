|
Scanlon, Brian Michael On May 27th, 2019 Brian Michael Scanlon, loving husband, father and brother, passed in peace surrounded by his family at the age of 53. Brian was born in Milwaukee to parents Hubert Scanlon and Beverly (Schwindt). He attended school at Christ King in Wauwatosa and Messmer High School in Milwaukee. He worked at Wisconsin Diagnostic Labs. He married his lifelong love and best friend, Jackie on September 20th, 1997. They raised three beautiful children, Mick (age 20), Jack (age 18) and Maggie (age 16). He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Beverly. He is survived by his wife and children, his siblings Dawn Zowko, Lynn (David) Mrowka, Beth and Hubert and his extended family James and Patricia Janz, James (Amanda), Jon (Tammy), Jodi (Randy) Zillmer, Jamie, Jeffrey (Sarah). Brian will be remembered for his gentle and caring nature. He had a smile that could light up a room. His love for his family and friends will be everlasting. A Memorial Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha. (On the corner of Hwy J & JJ - 4 blocks south of I-94) In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the children's education. To receive this obit/directions, text 1847631 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019