Evenson, Brian Philip Brian Philip Evenson, 47, of Madison, WI died unexpectedly July 17, 2019 at a Phoenix area hospital. He was born December 7, 1971 in Waukesha, WI, the son of Philip C. and Carolyn (Thompson) Evenson. Brian graduated in 1990 from Brookfield Central High School. He attended UW-Whitewater and graduated with a B.S. degree 1994. After working at the University of Dayton and with the Milwaukee Brewers, Brian joined the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department Ticket Office and ultimately became Associate Director of Ticketing. Surviving in addition to his parents, are his brother, Michael Evenson and wife Bria Evenson; niece and nephew Tessa and James Evenson; Aunts and uncles Tom and June Brand, Robert Evenson, Gary and Susan Modory, Jim and Mary Thompson, cousins and friends. A celebration of Brian's life will take place in Madison this fall. Gifts in Brian's memory may be made to the Elmbrook Education Fund or to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019