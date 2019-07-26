Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Evenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Philip Evenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Philip Evenson Notice
Evenson, Brian Philip Brian Philip Evenson, 47, of Madison, WI died unexpectedly July 17, 2019 at a Phoenix area hospital. He was born December 7, 1971 in Waukesha, WI, the son of Philip C. and Carolyn (Thompson) Evenson. Brian graduated in 1990 from Brookfield Central High School. He attended UW-Whitewater and graduated with a B.S. degree 1994. After working at the University of Dayton and with the Milwaukee Brewers, Brian joined the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department Ticket Office and ultimately became Associate Director of Ticketing. Surviving in addition to his parents, are his brother, Michael Evenson and wife Bria Evenson; niece and nephew Tessa and James Evenson; Aunts and uncles Tom and June Brand, Robert Evenson, Gary and Susan Modory, Jim and Mary Thompson, cousins and friends. A celebration of Brian's life will take place in Madison this fall. Gifts in Brian's memory may be made to the Elmbrook Education Fund or to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline