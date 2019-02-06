Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
N59 W22476 Silver Spring Dr.
Sussex, WI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
N59 W22476 Silver Spring Dr.
Sussex, WI
Gaeth, Brian R. Found peace on February 1, 2019. Age 38. Beloved son of Diane and the late Arnold Gaeth. Brother of Steven. Very special Uncle of Paige and Christopher. Further survived by his girlfriend, Jessica, and many relatives and friends. Visitation at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59 W22476 Silver Spring Dr., Sussex on Sat., Feb. 9th from 1-3 PM. Service 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Celebrate Recovery c/o True Life Church in Waukesha appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
