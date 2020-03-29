|
Brian Schmidt
Waukesha - Born to Eternal Life March 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 61. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Binzak) for 31 years, loving father of Kaitlyn and Kevin (Kallie), and proud papa of Trevor. He was the loving and faithful son of Junette (nee Stordalen) Schmidt, preceded in death by his father, George Schmidt. He was the cherished brother of Maria, Kevin (Darlene), Nancy (Ken), Lynda (John), and Peggy (Dennis) and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and good friends.
Brian graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1976. He was a dedicated worker at McAdams Pick 'n Save, Roundy's Pick 'n Save, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He was a proud member of the Sons of American Legion. Brian always put others before himself and loved to give back. He volunteered at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for eight years. Brian was a kind soul who cherished spending time with family, hunting, fishing, rocking out to Elvis, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and making people smile through motivational quotes or his witty humor. He was always there when you needed a hand or someone to talk to. Brian fought the good fight, and now it is time to rest in peace. He will be missed dearly, but not forgotten.
Due to recent health and safety concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer, with information to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Betty H. Cameron Women's & Children's Hospital in Wilmington North Carolina or St. Jude would be appreciated.
Brian's family would like to personally thank Dr. Lyle Joyce and Dr. David Joyce, as well as all of the other staff at Froedtert Hospital for their amazing care of Brian these past months.
"Keep the Faith"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020