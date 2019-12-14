Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Hartland - Passed away peacefully Thanksgiving morning surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 28, 2019, age 67. Devoted husband of 43.7644 years to Kathleen. Loving father of Gregory (Lisa), Brien (Milena) and Melissa (Erik) Stalsberg. Cherished grandfather to Sandra Torres, Daniela (Guimel) Correia, Ty, Jaylin, Gabriel and Luciana. Further survived by his sisters Joan (Tim) Kilroy and Marsha (Tom) Doyle, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life at St. Charles Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland on Saturday, Dec. 21. Visitation 10 AM until Memorial Mass at 12 PM (Noon) followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
