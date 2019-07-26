Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Wermers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wermers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Wermers Notice
Wermers, Brian Brian "Bubba" Wermers returned home to God on the morning of July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward J. Wermers and Mary M. Wermers. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Katti, and his daughter Hannah as well as his siblings Jason (Erin), Rita, James (Emeliah) and Kate (Davin). Celebration of Life to be held at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home in Orlando, FL on Friday, July 26th. Please see funeral home website for in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline