Wermers, Brian Brian "Bubba" Wermers returned home to God on the morning of July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward J. Wermers and Mary M. Wermers. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Katti, and his daughter Hannah as well as his siblings Jason (Erin), Rita, James (Emeliah) and Kate (Davin). Celebration of Life to be held at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home in Orlando, FL on Friday, July 26th. Please see funeral home website for in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019