Grochowina, Brigida Erika Renia Brigida Erika Renia Grochowina, 39 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was tragically taken from us Saturday, July 13, 2019. Brigida was born to Joseph and Joan (nee Roberg), on June 18, 1980 in Wiesbaden, Germany. She graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1998 and received her Bachelor of Science in Health Administration from Kaplan University in 2017. She leaves as her legacy three children: Yessenia Rodriguez, Adyana Paul and Adelia Ortiz. She also leaves to cherish her memory her fiance Gabriel Ortiz. She is further survived by her two brothers: Bryan (Amber) Grochowina and Walter (Lindsey) Grochowina; ten nieces and nephews; Keegan, Colton, Addyson, Paisley, Elijah, Gracie Mae, Lillyanne, Brianna, Ryder, Lorelei, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Walter and Mary Grochowina of Niagra, NY and Jerald Roberg of Viroqua, as well as her former fiance Rolando Rodriguez. Brigida worked for many years at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee and recently began working for the Social Security Administration. She was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and serving veterans within the community. Brigida was a devoted and loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed all things about Milwaukee including Brewer's games, festivals, and spending time with friends and family. Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, July 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to the National Association of Mental Illness, NAMI. The family would also like to thank Bob Ford and Erica Hart of Hales Corners, WI for being first responders to the scene.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019