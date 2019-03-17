|
Madlock, Brinda D. Died with the hope of resurrection on March 11, 2019, age 53. Beloved wife of James Alioto. Warmhearted mother of Courtney Alioto. Dear sister of James. Special daughter-in-law of Carol Alioto. Further loved by other relatives and friends. Funeral Talk at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah, 12165 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, on Sunday March 17, 2019, 3:30 PM. She will be missed not, only by her family, but by the many people she enjoyed being with.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019