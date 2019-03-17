Services
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
Brinda D. Madlock

Brinda D. Madlock
Madlock, Brinda D. Died with the hope of resurrection on March 11, 2019, age 53. Beloved wife of James Alioto. Warmhearted mother of Courtney Alioto. Dear sister of James. Special daughter-in-law of Carol Alioto. Further loved by other relatives and friends. Funeral Talk at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah, 12165 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, on Sunday March 17, 2019, 3:30 PM. She will be missed not, only by her family, but by the many people she enjoyed being with.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
