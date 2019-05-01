|
|
Marilyn, Broesch T. (Nee Boschek) of Menomonee Falls was born to Eternal Life on Monday, April 29 at the age of 79. Loving mother of Dave, Paul (Mary), Gary (Lori) and Patrick (Yvette). Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Justin, Emily (Elijah), Maiah, Jake (Emily), Jordan, Dani and Mason. Further survived by devoted partner Lance Paulsen, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Mildred Boschek, and her sister Barbara Botic. Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her family time, the outdoors, "up north" and being near the water. She was an exceptional baker, known for her banana bread and lemon bars. She enjoyed playing cribbage, dominos, bowling and was an avid Packer fan. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of the Arboretum and VITAS Hospice care for their kind and compassionate care of Marilyn. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4pm until time of Memorial Service at 6pm. Private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019