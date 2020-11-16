1/
Brown Beverly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brown's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown Beverly

Of Brookfield

Went to home to her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Lovingly survived by her husband of 69 years, Roger. Loving mother of Lynnette (late Kevin) Nolan and Stuart (Colleen) Brown. Cherished grandma of Marissa Nolan, Michael Nolan, Sarah (Eric) Morong and Matthew (Jessica) Brown. Great grandma of Eliza and Lydia.

Mrs. Brown taught piano in Brookfield for over 40 years. Beverly was a Discussion Group Leader for Bible Study Fellowship.

Private Family Services were held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved