Brown BeverlyOf BrookfieldWent to home to her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Lovingly survived by her husband of 69 years, Roger. Loving mother of Lynnette (late Kevin) Nolan and Stuart (Colleen) Brown. Cherished grandma of Marissa Nolan, Michael Nolan, Sarah (Eric) Morong and Matthew (Jessica) Brown. Great grandma of Eliza and Lydia.Mrs. Brown taught piano in Brookfield for over 40 years. Beverly was a Discussion Group Leader for Bible Study Fellowship.Private Family Services were held.